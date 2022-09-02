computer science

-
This episode features a blast from the past as Rayna Malhotra welcomes her sister Rhea Malhotra – the founder of Teen Scientist – back to the program to talk about her career, research experiences, and reasons for starting Teen Scientist in the first place.
