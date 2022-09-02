© 2022
Back to Where It All Began: Research and Reflections with Rhea Malhotra | Teen Scientist

Published September 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
Rayna Malhotra welcomes back the founder of the Teen Scientist program and her sister Rhea Malhotra to catch up on what Rhea has been up to since leaving the Lehigh Valley — including pursuing her degree in computer science and computational biology at Stanford University, and conducting research at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Pfizer and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Rhea also talks about why she originally started Teen Scientist, and reflects on where the program has come over the years.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/1/22)

Teen Scientist Rhea Malhotracomputational biologyresearchcomputer sciencecomputational biologyhuman genomeMemorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterPfizerStanford UniversityMassachusetts General HospitalTeen Scientist
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
