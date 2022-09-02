Back to Where It All Began: Research and Reflections with Rhea Malhotra | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes back the founder of the Teen Scientist program and her sister Rhea Malhotra to catch up on what Rhea has been up to since leaving the Lehigh Valley — including pursuing her degree in computer science and computational biology at Stanford University, and conducting research at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Pfizer and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Rhea also talks about why she originally started Teen Scientist, and reflects on where the program has come over the years.

