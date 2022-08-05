© 2022
Biogeochemical Modeling, Air Quality and Climate Change with Lehigh's Dr. Ben Felzer and Dr. Breena Holland | Teen Scientist

Published August 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Rayna Malhotra welcomes two professors from Lehigh University to the program, beginning with Ben Felzer, Professor of Environmental Science discusses his work using biogeochemical modeling to study terrestrial ecosystems. Then Breena Holland, Associate Professor of Political Science and the Environmental Initiative talks about local research into air quality modeling as well as her book, Allocating the Earth: A Distributional Framework for Protecting Capabilities in Environmental Law and Policy.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/4/22)

Teen Scientist Ben FelzerBreena Hollandbiogeochemical modelingterrestrial ecosystemsair quality modelingAllocating the Earth: A Distributional Framework for Protecting Capabilities in Environmental Law and PolicyClimate ChangeresearchLehigh UniversityScienceSTEM
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
