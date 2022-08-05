Biogeochemical Modeling, Air Quality and Climate Change with Lehigh's Dr. Ben Felzer and Dr. Breena Holland | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes two professors from Lehigh University to the program, beginning with Ben Felzer, Professor of Environmental Science discusses his work using biogeochemical modeling to study terrestrial ecosystems. Then Breena Holland, Associate Professor of Political Science and the Environmental Initiative talks about local research into air quality modeling as well as her book, Allocating the Earth: A Distributional Framework for Protecting Capabilities in Environmental Law and Policy.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/4/22)