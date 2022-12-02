© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
TeenScientist.png
Teen Scientist

Combining STEM and Sociology: A Conversation with Elizabeth Nyamwange | Teen Scientist

Published December 2, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
Elizabeth Nyamwange-1.png
Contributed photo
/
LinkedIn

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Elizabeth Nyamwange — a high school senior at the Illinois Math and Science Academy. Elizabeth discusses her work in computer programming with a focus on gender equity and equality, and also provides insight on the process of developing Etana, a device she created that enables women to create unique biometric digital identification without access to electricity or the internet.

Elizabeth also talks about her acceptance to the prestigious Research Science Institute and work at Harvard Medical School this past summer, and she shares some advice for other young innovators interested in a future of computer science and engineering.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/1/22)

Tags
Teen Scientist Elizabeth NyamwangeEtanacomputer sciencegender equitysociologyresearchHarvard Medical SchoolResearch Science InstituteSTEMIllinois Math and Science Academyprogrammingcomputer codingbiometric identification
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
Related Content