Teen Scientist

Artemis, DART, and Shooting for Mars: A Conversation with Terry Hart | Teen Scientist

Published October 9, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT
James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam image of the “Cosmic Cliffs” in Carina Nebula, captured in infrared light.
Rayna Malhotra welcomes Terry Hart - a former NASA astronaut, retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, and mechanical engineering and mechanics professor at Lehigh University - to the WDIY studios.

Together they talk about Terry's life and career, as well as all things astronomy – from NASA’s planned Artemis I launch to the recent DART asteroid impact mission.

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard on the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 30, 2022.
An illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/6/22)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
