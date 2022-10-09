Artemis, DART, and Shooting for Mars: A Conversation with Terry Hart | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Terry Hart - a former NASA astronaut, retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, and mechanical engineering and mechanics professor at Lehigh University - to the WDIY studios.

Together they talk about Terry's life and career, as well as all things astronomy – from NASA’s planned Artemis I launch to the recent DART asteroid impact mission.

Joel Kowsky / NASA NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard on the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 30, 2022.

NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben / NASA An illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/6/22)