Combining STEM and Sociology: A Conversation with Elizabeth Nyamwange | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Elizabeth Nyamwange — a high school senior at the Illinois Math and Science Academy. Elizabeth discusses her work in computer programming with a focus on gender equity and equality, and also provides insight on the process of developing Etana, a device she created that enables women to create unique biometric digital identification without access to electricity or the internet.

Elizabeth also talks about her acceptance to the prestigious Research Science Institute and work at Harvard Medical School this past summer, and she shares some advice for other young innovators interested in a future of computer science and engineering.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/1/22)