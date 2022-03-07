© 2022
The Inside Dish

Family Orchards and Fresh Produce with Ben Scholl | The Inside Dish

Published March 7, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST
On this month's edition of The Inside Dish, Michael Drabenstott sits down with half a bushel of apples and Ben Scholl from the family-run Scholl Orchards in Bethlehem to talk about the variety of fruit and vegetables locally grown and sold at their market on Center Street.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/7/22)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
