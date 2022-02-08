Linzell Robinson, Juwon Owolabi and LJ's Midnight Munchies on the SouthSide | The Inside Dish

For her first program, new Inside Dish host Heidi Stahl welcomes Linzell Robinson and Juwon Owolabi of LJ's Midnight Munchies, a new late-night eatery recently opened on the SouthSide of Bethlehem. They talk about new start-up business pains, their menu and what inspired it, and how Pepsi has helped with small business technology and support.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/7/22)