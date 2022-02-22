HealthBEAT

Third Monday of every month from 6:30 - 7:00pm

WDIY's Greg Capogna with Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health host monthly roundtable discussions on the social determinants of health and the impact on communities here in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. With special guests each month, Greg and Edward present ways to encourage healthier community outcomes with wide-ranging conversations about food security, early education and stable, affordable housing.

