HealthBEAT
Third Monday of every month from 6:30 - 7:00pm
WDIY's Greg Capogna with Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health host monthly roundtable discussions on the social determinants of health and the impact on communities here in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. With special guests each month, Greg and Edward present ways to encourage healthier community outcomes with wide-ranging conversations about food security, early education and stable, affordable housing.
Latest Stories
Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Colin Groth, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development at StriveTogether, to talk about the importance of programs and initiatives that focus on a “cradle to career” perspective and how it ties into the social determinants of health.
Greg Capogna is joined by Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas from the Rider-Pool Foundation and Trust, and together they define the backbone organizations that make up the critical components of a collective impact effort in tackling local social determinants of health.
Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan of the Rider-Pool Foundation welcome Darian Colbert, Executive Director and founder of Cohesion, a local nonprofit that collaborates with Lehigh Valley residents, organizations like Rider-Pool, and local government to empower the community to flourish.
Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan welcome Dr. Samantha Shaak, a Rider-Pool Foundation Collective Impact Fellow, to discuss how quantitative data analysis is used for neighborhood improvement action plans in the Lehigh Valley.
Greg Capogna welcomes co-hosts Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas of the Dorothy Rider Pool Health Care Trust back for season two of HealthBEAT to talk about Dorothy Rider Pool and Leonard Parker Pool, their impact on regional healthcare, and more.
Greg Capogna welcomes back co-hosts Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas to discuss how education is an important social determinant of health.
Host Greg Capogna, together with Rider-Pool Foundation and Trust Executive Director Edward Meehan and Program Officer Ronald Dendas, tackle food…
Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan welcome back Lehigh Valley Health Network CEO and President Dr. Brian Nester to talk about how the Dorothy Rider Pool…
Greg Capogna welcomes co-hosts Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas of the Rider-Pool Foundation and Trust to discuss housing and health—and how the effects of…
Greg and co-host Edward Meehan are joined by Ronald Dendas, Program Officer with The Dorothy Rider Pool Health Care Trust and Foundation to talk about the…