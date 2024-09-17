"Reinvesting in the Workforce by Investing in the Worker" with Trevor Tormann and Megan Briggs | HealthBEAT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, acting Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Trevor Tormann, Senior Planner at the City of Allentown, and Megan Briggs, Vice President of Community Investments for the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation. They discuss the $20 million is federal funding recently awarded to Allentown through the Recompete Program, which assists with workforce development.

Trevor explains why the competitive grant is a once in a lifetime opportunity and how the funding will help the City knock down barriers to employment for its residents. They dive into the importance of childcare in workforce development, and Megan explains the biggest issues in need of solutions.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/16/24)