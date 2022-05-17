The Secrets of Baking with The Flour Shop's Michael Corrigan | The Inside Dish

Host Michael Drabenstott welcomes Michael Corrigan of The Flour Shop – a bakery on Linden Street in Bethlehem that focuses on artisan-made bread, and pastry specialties made with local and organic ingredients – to talk about what makes a good sourdough bread and recent baking trends.

