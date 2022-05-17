© 2022
The Inside Dish

The Secrets of Baking with The Flour Shop's Michael Corrigan | The Inside Dish

Published May 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
Host Michael Drabenstott welcomes Michael Corrigan of The Flour Shop – a bakery on Linden Street in Bethlehem that focuses on artisan-made bread, and pastry specialties made with local and organic ingredients – to talk about what makes a good sourdough bread and recent baking trends.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/16/22)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
