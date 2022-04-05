© 2022
The Inside Dish

Local Ingredients, Homemade Recipes and Jay's Legacy with the Scherline Family | The Inside Dish

Published April 5, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
Justin (far left), Lorrie (second from left) and Lyell Scherline (second from right) with Heidi Stahl (far right)
Heidi sits down with the Scherline family — Lyell, Lorrie and Justin – of Jay's Local, an Allentown eatery on Liberty Street near Muhlenberg College's campus. Together they talk about the locally sourced ingredients that go into every homemade recipe, the multi-use space they share with student and community projects, and how all their efforts honor the restaurant’s namesake, attorney Jay Scherline.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/4/22)

Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl