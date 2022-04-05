Local Ingredients, Homemade Recipes and Jay's Legacy with the Scherline Family | The Inside Dish

Heidi sits down with the Scherline family — Lyell, Lorrie and Justin – of Jay's Local, an Allentown eatery on Liberty Street near Muhlenberg College's campus. Together they talk about the locally sourced ingredients that go into every homemade recipe, the multi-use space they share with student and community projects, and how all their efforts honor the restaurant’s namesake, attorney Jay Scherline.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/4/22)