Family Orchards and Fresh Produce with Ben Scholl | The Inside Dish

On this month's edition of The Inside Dish, Michael Drabenstott sits down with half a bushel of apples and Ben Scholl from the family-run Scholl Orchards in Bethlehem to talk about the variety of fruit and vegetables locally grown and sold at their market on Center Street.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/7/22)