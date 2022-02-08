© 2022
The Inside Dish

Herbs, Infusions and Charity with Twisted Olive's Steve and Sherri Kershner | The Inside Dish

Published February 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST
TID-2-8-2.jpg

On the newest edition of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes Chef Steve and Sherri Kershner of Twisted Olive Bistro on Bethlehem's Northside, and together they chat about Twisted Olive's most popular dishes, which incorporate freshly grown herbs from the house vegetable 'garden', alcoholic infusions, their charity work, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/7/22)

The Inside Dish Twisted OliveSteve KershnerSherri KershnerbistroherbsGardeningalcoholic infusionscharityNorthsideBethlehem
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl