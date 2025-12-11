"Bring On the Cold" with Adam Fairchild | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Adam Fairchild, owner of Easton Outdoor Company, to emphasize that there's no such thing as bad weather, there's only bad gear. Adam shares why real winter gear is important during colder months and what layering really means.

They discuss head gear, gloves, footwear, and accessory items like trekking poles, and Adam shares advice for those trying to decide what gear to start with.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

