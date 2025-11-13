Showing What Is Possible with Mandy Marquardt | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with USA Cycling and Edge Cycling's Mandy Marquardt about how she turned cycling into a career. Mandy shares how she found her love for the sport and how she persisted after finding out she has diabetes.

Mandy talks about her advocacy work for athletes with diabetes and shares what it was like to be on the world's first all-diabetic pro cycling team, as well as advice for people looking to get active.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/13/25)

