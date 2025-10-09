© 2025
Active Lehigh Valley

A Different Type of Highway with Tony Pierucci and Liz Rosencrans | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Tony Pierucci, Executive Director, and Liz Rosencrans, Director of Trails and Conservation at the D&L National Heritage Corridor. They discuss the various opportunities for outdoor recreation along the D&L Trail and the other activities people can be connected to.

Liz also gives a look into the process of closing gaps along the trail to create a complete route from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol, and they discuss the organization's role as a steward of the trail rather than its owner.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/9/25)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
