© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Active Lehigh Valley

Looking to the Sky: Bird Watching with David Barber | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with David Barber of Hawk Mountain Sanctuary to talk about bird watching as a way to get active. David shares some of the physical and mental benefits that come with the activity and ways to get started.

They discuss some of the best places in the region and country to bird watch and give a glimpse at Hawk Mountain's outdoor opportunities and annual raptor counts.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/11/25)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley David BarberHawk Mountain Sanctuarybird watchingEnvironment
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
Related Content