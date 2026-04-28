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Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute

Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute

Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute gives fans so much more than the sound of AC/DC, they truly capture the high voltage energy and experience! For fans, it's about a sense of familiarity, and it's about a feeling that snatches up listeners and takes over. It's about a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide.

Sherman Theater
$27 to $62.65 (fees included)
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Sherman Theater
524 Main Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com
https://shermantheater.com/event/independent-rock-showcase/sherman-theater/