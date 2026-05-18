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Songbirds - PA's Finest Songwriters at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Songbirds - PA's Finest Songwriters at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Featuring Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Chris Kasper, William H. Travis, & Birdie Busch.

Join us for a lovely night with some of Pennsylvania’s finest songwriters. Having collaborated with some of folk and americana’s best from Carsie Blanton to the Wood Brothers, these four will be bringing their songs to the opera house for an incredibly intimate show to kick off the summer season.

Mauch Chunk Opera House
$19
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

JTAMS
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West Broadway
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com
https://mcohjt.com/