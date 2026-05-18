Songbirds - PA's Finest Songwriters at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Songbirds - PA's Finest Songwriters at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Featuring Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Chris Kasper, William H. Travis, & Birdie Busch.
Join us for a lovely night with some of Pennsylvania’s finest songwriters. Having collaborated with some of folk and americana’s best from Carsie Blanton to the Wood Brothers, these four will be bringing their songs to the opera house for an incredibly intimate show to kick off the summer season.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
$19
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West BroadwayJim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com