Idyllic Vision: The Hudson River School and American Landscape
Idyllic Vision: The Hudson River School and American Landscape
In the nineteenth century, American artists sought to capture the unique character of the North American landscape, from iconic landmarks to intimate countryside views. Drawing from the Allentown Art Museum’s permanent collection, this exhibition explores mountains, waterfalls, pastures, and wilderness scenes while also examining how these idealized landscapes can obscure ecological damage and colonial violence.
Allentown Art Museum
Every week through Oct 11, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Allentown Art Museum
(610) 432-4333
Allentown Art Museum
31 North 5th StreetAllentown, Pennsylvania 18101
(610) 432-4333
askus@allentownartmuseum.org