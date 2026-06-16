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Idyllic Vision: The Hudson River School and American Landscape

Idyllic Vision: The Hudson River School and American Landscape

In the nineteenth century, American artists sought to capture the unique character of the North American landscape, from iconic landmarks to intimate countryside views. Drawing from the Allentown Art Museum’s permanent collection, this exhibition explores mountains, waterfalls, pastures, and wilderness scenes while also examining how these idealized landscapes can obscure ecological damage and colonial violence.

Allentown Art Museum
Every week through Oct 11, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Allentown Art Museum
(610) 432-4333
http://www.allentownartmuseum.org
Allentown Art Museum
31 North 5th Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101
(610) 432-4333
askus@allentownartmuseum.org
http://www.allentownartmuseum.org