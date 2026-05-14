Wildlands Conservancy - PreK Pathfinders: Animal Detectives at Wayne Grube Park

Wildlands Conservancy's PreK Pathfinders Program is part of a monthly series designed for children aged 3-5 and their grown-ups. This interactive program encourages exploration, learning, and discovery through hands-on activities, stories, and outdoor adventures, tailored to spark curiosity and connect young children with the natural world. Each child-adult team will embark on a shared experience designed to nurture early learning skills and foster a love for nature. Please note that registration is required only for the participating children, however each child must be accompanied by an adult.

This month: Calling all animal lovers! During Animal Detectives, children and their caregivers will work together to uncover the secrets of wildlife.

Explore the outdoors as a team, searching for animal clues like tracks, feathers, and nests. Together, you’ll solve nature’s mysteries, building observation skills and a love for wildlife along the way. The highlight of your adventure? Meeting a live animal up close! Discover what makes it special and how it connects to the clues you’ve uncovered. This program is perfect for curious little ones and their grown-ups who want to connect with nature.

This program is free; please register online. Your registration matters! If you’re unable to attend, please let us know in advance so we can offer your spot to someone else eager to enjoy this special experience. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis, nlandis@wildlandspa.org.

