Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2026.

Shows #1501 to #1504; 7-May-2026 to 28-May-2026

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was Robert Scott Thompson.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

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Ümlaut - Because you are alive, everything is possible - Audiobulb

Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none

Barry Schrader - Ambient:Aether - Ex Machina

Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave

Chronotope Project - Kaleidoscope - Spotted Peccary Music

Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside

Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music

Erik Wøllo - Snow Tides - Projekt

Forrest Smithson - Ancients - none

Neuro... No Neuro - MemLoss - Audiobulb

Perge - Awakenings 99 - none

RL Huber - Hafgufa - none

Robert Rich and Ian Boddy - Lithosphere - DiN

Robert Scott Thompson - Beneath the Whispering Sky - Aucourant

Robert Scott Thompson - Ascension Volume One - Aucourant

Robert Scott Thompson - Ascension Volume Two - Aucoutant

Robert Scott Thompson - Cianalas - Aucourant

Steve Roach - Sentient Being - Projekt

Steve Tibbetts - Close - ECM

TaboTago - The Neukölln Concert - Iapetus Music