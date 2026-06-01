Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2026
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2026.
Shows #1501 to #1504; 7-May-2026 to 28-May-2026
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for May was Robert Scott Thompson.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
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Ümlaut - Because you are alive, everything is possible - Audiobulb
Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none
Barry Schrader - Ambient:Aether - Ex Machina
Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave
Chronotope Project - Kaleidoscope - Spotted Peccary Music
Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside
Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music
Erik Wøllo - Snow Tides - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Ancients - none
Neuro... No Neuro - MemLoss - Audiobulb
Perge - Awakenings 99 - none
RL Huber - Hafgufa - none
Robert Rich and Ian Boddy - Lithosphere - DiN
Robert Scott Thompson - Beneath the Whispering Sky - Aucourant
Robert Scott Thompson - Ascension Volume One - Aucourant
Robert Scott Thompson - Ascension Volume Two - Aucoutant
Robert Scott Thompson - Cianalas - Aucourant
Steve Roach - Sentient Being - Projekt
Steve Tibbetts - Close - ECM
TaboTago - The Neukölln Concert - Iapetus Music