On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-05-21

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Beneath the Whispering Sky on Aucourant. You will also hear new music by Steve Roach on Projekt Records and a reissue by Robert Rich and Ian Boddy on DiN Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, May 21, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 14 show #1502) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.