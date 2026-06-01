On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-06-04

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on Pollard/Daniel/Booth. The Featured CD at Midnight will be pollard/daniel/booth on pdb Records. You will also hear new music by Ice Planet 9000 on Black Pill Red Pill Records and by fields we found on quiet details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, June 4, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 28 show #1504) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.