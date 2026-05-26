On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-05-28

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Cianalas on Aucourant. You will also hear new music by Chronotope Project on Spotted Peccary Music and by Neuro... No Neuro on Audiobulb.

Listen to the show on Thursday, May 28, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 21 show #1503) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.