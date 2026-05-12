On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-05-14

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ascension Volume Two on Aucourant. You will also hear new music by Erik Wøllo on Projekt Records and by TaboTago on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on Thursday, May 14, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 7 show #1501) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.