Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2026
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for February, 2026.
Shows #1488 to #1491; 5-February-2026 to 26-February-2026.
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for February was Dino Pacifici.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
36 - A Warm Static Sphere - quiet details
Andrew Tasselmyer - Signal - quiet details
David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor - The Precious Dark - Spotted
Peccary Music
Dino Pacifici - A Collection of Shadows - Scorpio Rising Music
Dino Pacifici - Celestial Anomalies - Scorpio Rising Music
Dino Pacifici - Longing - Scorpio Rising Music
Dino Pacifici - Spaceman's Lament - Scorpio Rising Music
Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt
Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 1 - none
Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 2 - none
Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 3 - none
Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none
OdNu, Mi Cosa de Resistance, and mRn - Southern Lands - Audiobulb
Philip Blackburn - Ordo - Neuma
REMY - Exhibition of Dreams: 25th Anniversary - Deserted Island Music/AKH
RL Huber - Hafgufa - none
Steve Roach and SoRIAH - Curandero - Projekt
Steve Tibbitts - Close - ECM
Volker Lankow - Into the Loop - Iapetus Music
Volker Lankow - Into the Loop 2 - Iapetus Music