Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for February, 2026.

Shows #1488 to #1491; 5-February-2026 to 26-February-2026.

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Dino Pacifici.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

36 - A Warm Static Sphere - quiet details

Andrew Tasselmyer - Signal - quiet details

David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor - The Precious Dark - Spotted

Peccary Music

Dino Pacifici - A Collection of Shadows - Scorpio Rising Music

Dino Pacifici - Celestial Anomalies - Scorpio Rising Music

Dino Pacifici - Longing - Scorpio Rising Music

Dino Pacifici - Spaceman's Lament - Scorpio Rising Music

Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt

Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 1 - none

Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 2 - none

Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 3 - none

Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none

OdNu, Mi Cosa de Resistance, and mRn - Southern Lands - Audiobulb

Philip Blackburn - Ordo - Neuma

REMY - Exhibition of Dreams: 25th Anniversary - Deserted Island Music/AKH

RL Huber - Hafgufa - none

Steve Roach and SoRIAH - Curandero - Projekt

Steve Tibbitts - Close - ECM

Volker Lankow - Into the Loop - Iapetus Music

Volker Lankow - Into the Loop 2 - Iapetus Music

