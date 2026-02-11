On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-02-12

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Dino Pacifici continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Celestial Anomalies by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music. You will also hear new music by Steve Tibbitts on ECM, by Andrew Tasselmyer on quiet details, and by Free System Projekt.

Listen to the show on February 12, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 5 - show #1488) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.