On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-02-26

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Dino Pacifici concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Spaceman's Lament by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music. You will also hear new music by 36 on quiet details, and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on February 26, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 19 - show #1490) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.