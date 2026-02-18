On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-02-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Dino Pacifici continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Longing by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music. You will also hear new music by REMY on Deserted Island Music, by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music, and by Free System Projekt.

Listen to the show on February 19, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 12 - show #1489) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.