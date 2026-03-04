On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-03-05

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on the Asheville electro-music Festival begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Mountain Skies 2012 by various artists supporting the Asheville electro-music Festival on electro-music Media. You will also hear new music by Chris Carter and Ian Boddy on DiN and by Paul Beaudoin and Ümlaut on Audiobulb.

Listen to the show on March 5, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 26 - show #1491) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.