Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2025.

Shows #1457 to #1463; 3-July-2025 to 31-July-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July, 2025 was Bernhard Wöstheinrich.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Ashtoreth and Penumbral Aethyr - Naiad - Winter-Light

Autistici - Familiarity Folded - Audiobulb

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Elsewhere - Iapetus Music

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Eyes in the Big City - Iapetus Music

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Live in Ithaca 2023 - Iapetus Music

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Magnet. - Iapetus Music

Colin Fisher - Suns of the Heart - We Are Busy Bodies

Deepspace - Neon Blue Utopia - Projekt

Dirk Serries - The Might of Stars Sublime - Audiophob

Eric Wøllo - Gateway - Projekt

Jack Hertz - Clouds of Uncertainty - Aural Films

John Lyell - Was Eternity II - none

Jolanda Moletta and Karen Vogt - Sea-swallowed Wands - quiet details

Klangwelt - Second Nature - Spheric Music

Monogoto - Partial Deletion of Everything Vol.3 - Home Normal

Pye Corner Audio - Lake Deep Memory - quiet details

Robert Schroeder - Mosaique edit 2025 - Spheric Music

Rudy Adrian - Beyond the Sleepy Hills - Spotted Peccary Music

Xan Alexander - Ouroboros II - Otherside

