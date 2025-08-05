Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2025.
Shows #1457 to #1463; 3-July-2025 to 31-July-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for July, 2025 was Bernhard Wöstheinrich.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Ashtoreth and Penumbral Aethyr - Naiad - Winter-Light
Autistici - Familiarity Folded - Audiobulb
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Elsewhere - Iapetus Music
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Eyes in the Big City - Iapetus Music
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Live in Ithaca 2023 - Iapetus Music
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Magnet. - Iapetus Music
Colin Fisher - Suns of the Heart - We Are Busy Bodies
Deepspace - Neon Blue Utopia - Projekt
Dirk Serries - The Might of Stars Sublime - Audiophob
Eric Wøllo - Gateway - Projekt
Jack Hertz - Clouds of Uncertainty - Aural Films
John Lyell - Was Eternity II - none
Jolanda Moletta and Karen Vogt - Sea-swallowed Wands - quiet details
Klangwelt - Second Nature - Spheric Music
Monogoto - Partial Deletion of Everything Vol.3 - Home Normal
Pye Corner Audio - Lake Deep Memory - quiet details
Robert Schroeder - Mosaique edit 2025 - Spheric Music
Rudy Adrian - Beyond the Sleepy Hills - Spotted Peccary Music
Xan Alexander - Ouroboros II - Otherside