On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-07-31

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on Berlin-based sound artist Bernhard Wöstheinrich.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Genre by Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Klangwelt on Spheric Music and by Jolanda Moletta and Karen Vogt on quiet details.

Listen on Thursday, July 31, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 18 - show #1460) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.