On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-07-24

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Berlin-based sound artist Bernhard Wöstheinrich.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Live in Ithaca 2023 by Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Erik Wøllo on Projekt Records and by Monogoto on Home Normal Records.

Listen on Thursday, July 17, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 17 - show #1459) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.