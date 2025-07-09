On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-07-10

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Berlin-based sound artist Bernhard Wöstheinrich.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Elsewhere by Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Robert Schroeder on Spheric Music and by Pye Corner Audio on quiet details Records.

Listen on Thursday, July 10, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 3 - show #1457) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.