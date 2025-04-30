Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2025.

Shows #1444 to #1447; 3-April-2025 to 24-April-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Dweller at the Threshold.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

AeTopus - Iota - Spotted Peccary Music

Andrew Douglas - Lost in the Void - NeuHarmony

Colin Rayment - Penumbra - SynGate

Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside

Daniel Blinkhorn - Wave Function - Audiobulb

Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher - Tibet - Spotted Peccary Music

Dweller at the Threshold - Full Boundary Condition disk 1 - Quantum

Dweller at the Threshold - Full Boundary Condition disk 2 - Quantum

Dweller at the Threshold - Full Boundary Condition disk 3 - Quantum

Dweller at the Threshold - Ouroborus - Hypnos/Binary

Finite Element - Life Forces - none

Ian Boddy and Harald Grosskopf - Doppelgänger - DiN

Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar

Polypores - I Wish There Was a Place Like That - quiet details

Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica III: Dream Suspension - Aucourant

Russ Young - Cloak - Audiobulb

Serena Gabriel - The Saffron Sky - Soundquest Music

Skotógen - Of Shadow Landscapes - SeeHear Recordings

Tony Gerber - Mindful Space - Space for Music

Various Artists - Ambient & Electronic Selection - SeeHear Recordings