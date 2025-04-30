Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2025.
Shows #1444 to #1447; 3-April-2025 to 24-April-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for February was Dweller at the Threshold.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
AeTopus - Iota - Spotted Peccary Music
Andrew Douglas - Lost in the Void - NeuHarmony
Colin Rayment - Penumbra - SynGate
Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside
Daniel Blinkhorn - Wave Function - Audiobulb
Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher - Tibet - Spotted Peccary Music
Dweller at the Threshold - Full Boundary Condition disk 1 - Quantum
Dweller at the Threshold - Full Boundary Condition disk 2 - Quantum
Dweller at the Threshold - Full Boundary Condition disk 3 - Quantum
Dweller at the Threshold - Ouroborus - Hypnos/Binary
Finite Element - Life Forces - none
Ian Boddy and Harald Grosskopf - Doppelgänger - DiN
Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar
Polypores - I Wish There Was a Place Like That - quiet details
Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica III: Dream Suspension - Aucourant
Russ Young - Cloak - Audiobulb
Serena Gabriel - The Saffron Sky - Soundquest Music
Skotógen - Of Shadow Landscapes - SeeHear Recordings
Tony Gerber - Mindful Space - Space for Music
Various Artists - Ambient & Electronic Selection - SeeHear Recordings