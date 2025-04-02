© 2025
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-04-03

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 2, 2025 at 7:36 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on
Portland, Oregon-based electronic music band Dweller at the Threshold. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ouroborus on Hypnos Records. You will also hear new music by Various Artists on SeeHear Recordings and by Ian Boddy and Harald Grosskopf on DiN Records.

Listen Thursday, April 3, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 27 - show #1443) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
