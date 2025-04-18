© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive with a donation! Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. ❤️

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-04-24

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:36 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on
Portland, Oregon-based electronic music band Dweller at the Threshold. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc three of Full Boundary Condition on Quantum Records. You will also hear new music by Skotógen on SeeHear Recordings and by Daniel Blinkhorn on Audiobulb Records.

Listen Thursday, April 24, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 17 - show #1446) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Dweller at the ThresholdDave FultonPaul EllisJohn DuvalJeff VaseyGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content