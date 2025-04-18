On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-04-24

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on

Portland, Oregon-based electronic music band Dweller at the Threshold. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc three of Full Boundary Condition on Quantum Records. You will also hear new music by Skotógen on SeeHear Recordings and by Daniel Blinkhorn on Audiobulb Records.

Listen Thursday, April 24, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 17 - show #1446) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.