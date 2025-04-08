© 2025
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-04-10

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:54 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on
Portland, Oregon-based electronic music band Dweller at the Threshold. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk one of Full Boundary Condition on Quantum Records. You will also hear new music by Polypores on quiet details and by Finite Element.

Listen Thursday, April 10, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 3 - show #1444) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Dweller at the ThresholdDave FultonPaul EllisJohn DuvalJeff VaseyGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
