On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-04-10

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on

Portland, Oregon-based electronic music band Dweller at the Threshold. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk one of Full Boundary Condition on Quantum Records. You will also hear new music by Polypores on quiet details and by Finite Element.

Listen Thursday, April 10, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 3 - show #1444) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.