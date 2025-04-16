On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-04-17

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on

Portland, Oregon-based electronic music band Dweller at the Threshold. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc two of Full Boundary Condition on Quantum Records. You will also hear new music by AeTopus on Spotted Peccary Music, by Colin Rayment on SynGate Records, and by Polypores on quiet details.

Listen Thursday, April 17, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 10 - show #1445) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.