On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-05-01

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 30, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on AmbientLive, the record label of John Sherwood, which was associated with the Awakenings Concert Series in the UK.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Awakenings 2008 Volume 1 disc 1. You will also hear new music by Dave Vosh on Fuzzy Panda Records, by Mother Mallard's Portable Masterpiece Company on Cuneiform Records, and by fields we found on quiet details Records.

Listen Thursday, May 1, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 24 - show #1447) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
AmbientLiveJohn SherwoodGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
