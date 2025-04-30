On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-05-01

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on AmbientLive, the record label of John Sherwood, which was associated with the Awakenings Concert Series in the UK.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Awakenings 2008 Volume 1 disc 1. You will also hear new music by Dave Vosh on Fuzzy Panda Records, by Mother Mallard's Portable Masterpiece Company on Cuneiform Records, and by fields we found on quiet details Records.

Listen Thursday, May 1, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 24 - show #1447) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.