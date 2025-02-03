Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for January, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for January, 2025.
Shows #1431 to #1435; 2-January-2025 to 30-January-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for December was Modulator ESP
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Erik Emil Eskildsen - Rest - Iapetus Music
Colin Fisher - Suns of the Heart - We Are Busy Bodies
Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher - Tibet [Remaster] - Spotted Peccary
Music
Dino Pacifici - Dark Artifacts - Scorpio Rising Music
Ian Boddy and Dave Bessell - Polarity - DiN
John Lyell - Eternity II - none
Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar
Michael Brückner - The Android Tales Volume 1 - SynGate
Modulator ESP - Inside Outside, Outside Inside - none
Modulator ESP - Strange Orbits - none
Modulator ESP - Sub:Aether:Drone - none
Modulator ESP - The Room With No Doors - none
Modulator ESP - Vanishing Point - none
Parallel Worlds - Impressions - Móatún 7
Radio Massacre International - Galactic Furnace - Cuneiform
René van der Wouden - Live at the Dutch Electronic Masters 2024 - SynGate
Sophos - Sending Signals - DiN
Steve Roach - One Day of Forever - Projekt
Twilight Archive - 8 - none
Volker Lankow - Evolving Skies - Iapetus Music