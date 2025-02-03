Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for January, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for January, 2025.

Shows #1431 to #1435; 2-January-2025 to 30-January-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for December was Modulator ESP

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Erik Emil Eskildsen - Rest - Iapetus Music

Colin Fisher - Suns of the Heart - We Are Busy Bodies

Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher - Tibet [Remaster] - Spotted Peccary

Music

Dino Pacifici - Dark Artifacts - Scorpio Rising Music

Ian Boddy and Dave Bessell - Polarity - DiN

John Lyell - Eternity II - none

Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar

Michael Brückner - The Android Tales Volume 1 - SynGate

Modulator ESP - Inside Outside, Outside Inside - none

Modulator ESP - Strange Orbits - none

Modulator ESP - Sub:Aether:Drone - none

Modulator ESP - The Room With No Doors - none

Modulator ESP - Vanishing Point - none

Parallel Worlds - Impressions - Móatún 7

Radio Massacre International - Galactic Furnace - Cuneiform

René van der Wouden - Live at the Dutch Electronic Masters 2024 - SynGate

Sophos - Sending Signals - DiN

Steve Roach - One Day of Forever - Projekt

Twilight Archive - 8 - none

Volker Lankow - Evolving Skies - Iapetus Music