On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-01-02

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 31, 2024 at 10:27 PM EST
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Inside Outside, Outside Inside. You will also hear new music by Juta Takahashi on Lunisolar Records, by Colin Fisher on We Are Busy Bodies, by Ian Boddy and Dave Bessell on DiN, and by Parallel Worlds on Móatún 7.

The latest show's playlist (December 26 - show #1186R) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
WDIY Headlines Modulator ESP
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
