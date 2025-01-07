On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-01-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Vanishing Point. You will also hear new music by Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Emil Eskildsen on Iapetus Music, by Twilight Archive, by Michael Brückner on SynGate Records, and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich and David Rothenberg on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (January 2 - show #1431) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.