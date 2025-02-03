© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-02-06

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published February 3, 2025 at 1:16 PM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Radio Massacre International. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc one from Emissaries on Cuneiform Records. You will also hear new music by Brotherhood of Sleep on Winter-Light Records, by Aperus on Geophonic Records, and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

Listen Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 30 - show #1436) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Radio Massacre InternationalGary HoughtonSteve DinsdaleDuncan GoddardGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content