On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-02-06

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Radio Massacre International. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc one from Emissaries on Cuneiform Records. You will also hear new music by Brotherhood of Sleep on Winter-Light Records, by Aperus on Geophonic Records, and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

Listen Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 30 - show #1436) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.