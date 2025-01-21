On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-01-23

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Sub:Aether:Drone by Modulator ESP. You will also hear new music by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music, by Steve Roach on Projekt Records, by Radio Massacre International on Cuneiform Records, and by Sophos on DiN Records. Ken Moore.

The latest show's playlist (January 16 - show #1434) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.