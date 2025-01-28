On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-01-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Strange Orbits. You will also hear new music by Mutagénèse on SynGate Records, by Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher on Spotted Peccary Records, by René van der Wouden on SynGate Records, and by Palancar on Emergent World Records. The episode airs on WDIY on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from 11 PM to 1 AM.

The latest show's playlist (January 23 - show #1435) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.