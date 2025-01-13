On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-01-16

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Room with No Doors. You will also hear new music by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music, by John Lyell, and by Ken Moore.

The latest show's playlist (January 9 - show #1433) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.